Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result for Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II 2018 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on June 10, 2018, can check the result at the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 110 vacancies.

The written examination was conducted for 1,328 candidates, of which, 226 have been shortlisted for the Certificate Verification/ Oral Test. The test is scheduled to be held from June 8 to 11, 2021, at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600 003.

“The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made by them in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post,” read the notification.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTOR, GRADE-II (THE TAMIL NADU TRANSPORT SUBORDINATE SERVICE (2013-2018)) (Oral Result)” under WHATS NEW section The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

