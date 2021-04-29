Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question paper of the Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts examination on its official website. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

The final answer key and question paper will be available for download till May 26 (5.00 PM). Candidates need to login at the link given below with their Roll number (as per admit card) and password to access the answer key.

Here’s direct link to download SSC VIII 2020 final answer key.

The SSC Phase-VIII/2020/selection posts exam result was announced on April 12. A total of 19,589 candidates have been declared qualified for the 10th, 12th and graduate-level posts. Of these, 3426 candidates are shortlisted for Matriculation Level posts, 2,684 for Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts, and 13,479 for Graduation and above Level posts.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for document scrutiny. The schedule for the same shall be announced after the declaration of the result.

SSC conducted the examination for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e. matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) level and graduation and above level on November 6, 9 and 10 and on December 14 (for candidates in Bihar).