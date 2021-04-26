Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of selected and non-selected candidates of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. The final result of the recruitment exam was declared on April 20.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecard from the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks by using his/her Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and Email-ID/Mobile Number through the link provided below. This facility will be available till May 15.

A total of 1,433 candidates (161 female and 1272 male) have been declared qualified for appointment by SSC. Candidates will be allocated for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF), Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Here’s direct link to check SSC CAPF exam 2018 final marks.

Steps to check SSC CAPF exam 2018 final marks:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018: Uploading of detailed marks’

A PDF of the announcement will appear on the screen Click on the link given to check final marks Enter credentials to access the scorecard Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the final result.