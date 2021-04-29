Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result of Computer Proficiency Test in office automation with usage of computers and associated software. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted from March 22 to 25, 2021, can check their results on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 244 candidates have been declared provisionally qualified. Earlier, the CPT was scheduled to be held from April 6 to 9, 2021.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on “List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Computer Proficiency Test in Office Automation with usage of Computers and Associated Software Notification...” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.