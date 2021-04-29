The National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Raipur has decided to postpone the NIMCET 2021 examination amid rising coronavirus cases. The NIMCET 2021 exam is scheduled for May 23.

“However, looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc. are hereby postponed till further notice,” NIT Raipur said in its notice posted on nimcet.in.

The revised dates for the NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Here’s NIMCET 2021 postponement notice.

About NIMCET 2021

NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, to be conducted this year by NIT Raipur, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2021-22 in the above 11 NITs is based on the rank obtained in NIMCET-2021 only.