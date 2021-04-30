Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) recruitment exam 2021 on the official website opsc.gov.in. The verification of certificates will begin from May 6, 2021, in the office of the Odisha Public Service Commission, 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

As per the official notification, a total of 1491 candidates who appeared in the CBRT conducted on April 28, 2021, will have to appear for the document verification round.

“The candidates are required to come with hard copy of online application form along with true copies of all certificates/ documents, and duly filled Attestation Form,” read the notification.

The DV will be conducted from May 6 to 25, 2021, in three shifts — 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM, 12.30 PM to 2.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Steps to download the DV schedule:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “View PDF” against Notice for Verification of Original Documents : Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) The schedule will get downloaded in the system Check and take a printout for future reference

The OPSC MO computer-based examination was conducted on April 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1,904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination. OPSC has notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.