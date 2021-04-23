Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Medical Officer recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The PwD candidates will have an hour extra to finish the examination, i.e., from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

According to the official notification, a total of 1,904 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination. OPSC has notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon).

Steps to download OPSC MO exam admit card:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on ‘Click to download’ written against ‘Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates - Computer Based Recruitment Exam for Recruitment of Medical Office’ Key in your login credentials and submit Read the candidates instructions and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

