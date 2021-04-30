The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the admit card of the AP Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) on its official website. The AP Inter exam will begin on May 6.

Candidates can download their AP Inter exam admit card/hall ticket at bie.ap.gov.in using roll numbers. Alternatively, they can also login with their first-year hall ticket number or Aadhar number.

Here’s direct link to download AP Inter exam 2021 admit card.

Steps to download AP Inter 2021 admit card:

Visit official website bie.ap.gov.in Click on ‘IPE March-2021 Hall Tickets Download’ Click on the admit card download link. Login with your credentials. Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

Students are advised to read all instructions mentioned in the hall ticket for the exam day.