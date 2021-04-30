Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMA) has announced the date for the released of AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) result. As per the statement, the result will be declared on May 4 in the evening.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website atmaaims.com from May 4 onward.

Earlier, the result was expected to be released today i.e., April 30. The ATMA was an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test which was conducted on April 25 in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, click on ATMA 2021 result hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country.

