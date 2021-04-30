UBSE releases UTET I, II result 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in; check details here
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the result of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I and II) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
The examination was conducted on March 24, 2021.
According to a report by Times of India, a total of 42,817 candidates registered for the examination, of which, 39,309 applicants qualified in the UTET I exam while 39,180 candidates appeared for the UTET II exam. As many as 10,166 candidates i.e., 25.86% have qualified the UTET I and 7,230 i.e., 18.45% have qualified the UTET II.
All the candidates those who have now qualified for the test can now apply for the recruitment of teacher of classes 1 to 8 in different schools across Uttarakhand State.
Steps to download the result:
- Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in
- Click on “Departmental Exam/ UTET”
- Click on the hyperlink given under “UTET (I & II) RESULT 2020”
- Key in your login credentials and submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to check and download the UTET 2020 result.
