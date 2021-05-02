Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Field Engineer and Supervisor posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at PGCIL website powergrid.in till May 9.

PGCIL has notified a total of 97 vacancies, of which 30 are of Field Engineer (Electrical), 8 of Field Engineer (Civil), 47 of Field Supervisor (Electrical) and 12 of Field Supervisor (Civil).

“The engagement shall be purely on temporary & contractual basis for a period of 24 months initially or till completion of project, whichever is earlier. The actual engagement may vary depending on requirement and status of project,” PGCIL said in its notification.

Here’s PGCIL Recruitment 2021 official advertisement.

The upper age limit of the candidate should be 29 years of age.

Educational qualification and work experience criteria are mentioned in detail for individual posts in the recruitment notification.

Selection process

Field Engineer: Selection will involve Interviews only, of the eligible and shortlisted candidates. However, the Management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards/criteria and/or to conduct a screening test, to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Personal Interview, if so required.

Field Supervisor: Selections shall be made on the basis of scrutiny of applications w.r.t. eligibility criteria and desired experience profile and a written test of the candidates found eligible after scrutiny.

Application fee

The application fee for Field Supervisor and Field Engineer posts is Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2021: