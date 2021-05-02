The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a new marking policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 board exams 2021 which have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The policy document can be checked on the Board’s official website cbse.gov.in.

As per the policy, students will be accessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. The Internal Assessment for 20 marks have already been done by the schools and a majority of them have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. Schools yet to upload internal assessment marks have to do so by June 11.

Due to cancellation of the year-end board exam, the assessment of the rest 80 marks will be done by the school:

a) based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and

b) the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class X board examinations.

Schools will have to form an eight-member committee headed by principal for finalising results.

The following exams/tests will be used for school-based assessment and the weightage in terms of maximum marks:

Category of test/exam Maximum marks Periodic test/unit test 10 marks Half yearly/ mid term exams 30 marks Pre-board exams 40 marks TOTAL 80 marks

Students are advised to read the CBSE Marking Policy in detail at direct link here.