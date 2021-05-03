The University of Lucknow has notified the extension of online application deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses on the University’s official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the University has decided to extend the admission deadline from May 3 to May 15 for PhD and from May 3 to May 31 for UG and PG courses.

As per the notification, candidates can apply for the B.El.Ed, BBA, BCA, MBA, MTTM, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed and M.Ed courses till May 31 on the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

Steps to apply for the courses:

Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Admission” tab Click on “Online Form Submission” Read the details and proceed Fill the details in your application form and submit Pay the application fee

