Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the websites pariksha.nic.in till May 24.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6338 vacancies, of which, 3796 are for the posts of Special Medical Officer and 2632 for General Medical Officer. Specialist MO posts are available for different specialties namely, Orthopedic, General Surgery Specialist, Dermatologist, Anaesthesia, Psychiatrist, Radiologist, Pathology, Ophthalmologist, E.N.T. Specialist, Pediatrician, Physician, Microbiology and Gynecologist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The male and female candidates from the general category must not be more than the age of 37 years and 40 years, respectively. The upper age limit for SC/ST and BC/OBC category candidates is 42 years and 40 years as on August 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification

General Medical Officer: The candidates must hold an MBBS degree or equivalent from MCI.

Special Medical Officer: MBBS and Postgraduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB. The candidate should have internship experience of 12 months in the National Medical Council or in Govt Hospital.

Candidates are advised to read the individual recruitment notifications for each post carefully in detail before applying. The advertisements are available on the BTSC website.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.

Steps to apply for BTSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: