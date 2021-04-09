BTSC recruitment 2021: Applications open for 584 Fisheries Officer, Ophthalmic Asst vacancies
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for 584 vacancies of Fisheries Officer and Ophthalmic Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of BTSC - btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in - till May 5.
In three separate recruitment advertisements, BTSC has notified 136 posts of Fisheries Extension Officer, 212 positions of Fisheries Development Officer, and 236 posts of Ophthalmic Assistant.
Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notifications carefully to get detailed information about the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
An application fee of Rs 200 is applicable, with certain concessions to reserved categories.
Eligibility criteria
|Post
|Age limit
|Educational qualification
|Fisheries Extension Officer
|21-37 (male)/ 40 (female)
|Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries from an Agricultural University.
|Fisheries Development Officer
| 21-37 (male)/ 40 (female)
|BSc Degree in Industrial Fisheries (Honours) or a degree in Aquaculture.
|Ophthalmic Assistants
| 18-37 (male)/ 40 (female)
|Class 12 pass with Science and Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant course.
Steps to apply for BTSC recruitment 2021:
- Visit website pariksha.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘Notifications/Advertisements’
- Click on the apply link for the desired post
- Complete registration, fill application form
- Upload documents, apply fee and submit form
- Download form and take printout.