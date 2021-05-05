The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 amid COVID-19 surge across the nation. The examination has been postponed for a minimum of three months. The revised date for the exam will be announced later.

The online registration schedule to fill up the AIAPGET 2021 application form will also be announced at a later stage. Earlier, the AIAPGET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 7.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

“The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to AIAPGET – 2021, the candidates can also contact at 011-40759000,” read the notice.

About AIAPGET 2021

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 will be conducted for admissions to MD/MS/PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy courses for the academic session 2021-22 which has been entrusted to the NTA by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.