North East Frontier Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and Ophthalmologists on contract basis. There are 10 posts of GDMO and one post of Ophthalmologist on offer.

Interested and eligible candidates should send a scanned copy of their application duly filled/signed as per the outlined format in the notification along with required documents/certificates (in a PDF file) through WhatsApp or email ID srdpo.2015@gmail.com on of before May 10.

The recruitment notification is available on the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The interview will be conducted through video link by the Railway Board on May 11 from 11 AM onwards.

Here’s NEFR recruitment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as on May 1, 2021. For retired doctors, age to be considered not exceeding 67 years as on May 1, 2021.

Educational qualification:

• Specialist: The candidate should possess an MBBS degree with a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in respective subject/field as a Specialist and should be recognized by the Indian Medical Council.

• GDMO: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognized by the Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the state Medical Councils of India after completion of one-year compulsory internship.

Detailed Notification Here

Other details

Selected candidates will have to produce the original certificate, pension payment order, service certificate, and last pay certificate and attested copies of all certificates at the time of joining.