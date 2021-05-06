Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the postponement of the Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) recruitment examination amid the COVID-19 surge. The examination was to be held on May 23, 2021. Candidates may check the notification on the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The revised exam scheduled will be announced by the Commission in due course of time.

The online process for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 was started on March 5 and concluded March 25, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 19 vacancies — 9 posts of Review Officer (RO) and 10 posts of Assistant Review Officer (Accounts). The candidate selection will be done on the basis of Prelims and Main examinations.

Exam Pattern:

UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2021 is qualifying in nature. The Preliminary examination will consist of questions of 1 marks each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The questions will be asked from General Studies, General Intelligence and General Hindi.

Here’s the direct link to check the examination details.