The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has decided to postpone the GATE 2021 counselling schedule as per media reports. The counselling process will now begin from May 28.

As per the tentative schedule available on the COAP 2021 website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. The first round will be held from May 28 to 30, the second round from June 4 to 6, the third round from June 11 to 13, the fourth round from June 18 to 20 and the fifth from June 25 to 27.

Candidates who have qualified GATE in the year 2019, 2020 and 2021 are eligible to participate in the counselling.

The counselling process will be held in virtual mode on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) website at coap.iitd.ac.in. COAP provides a common platform for the registered candidates to make the most preferred choice for admission into an M.Tech. Programme in the participating Institutes or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSU’s), reports Indian Express.

