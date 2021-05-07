South Eastern Railway will today conclude the application process for recruitment to various posts of Staff Nurse, Hospital Attendant (Male/ Female), House Keeping Asst. and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ser.indianrailways.gov.in till 6.00 PM.

The recruitment aims to fill up 53 vacancies including 20 posts of Staff Nurse vacancies, 5 for Dresser, 6 for Hospital Attendant (Male), 7 for Hospital Attendant (Female), and 15 for House Keeping Assistant.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years. The upper age for the post of Staff Nurse is 40 years and 33 years for other posts.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse : The applicant should have completed 3 year course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing or recognized by the Indian Nursing council or B.Sc.(Nursing).

Matriculation passed or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution. Hospital Attendant (Male/ Female): Matriculation passed or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution.

Matriculation passed or ITI from a recognized Board / Institution. Dresser: Class 10th/12th passed with certificate course in Dressing from a recognized Board.

Application Process:

The applicants are required to email the scanned copies of prescribed application form along with required documents to srdpoadra@gmail.com till 6.00 PM.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online/telephonic interview. The date and time shall be communicated to the eligible candidates in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.