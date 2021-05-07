The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the postponement of the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021 dates. The decision to defer the examinations has been taken after considering the worsening COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdowns in various parts of the nation.

As per the official notification released on twitter, the new examination schedule will be announced at least 21 days before the commencement of the examination. Earlier, the IGNOU TEE June 2021 were scheduled to begin from June 15.

“Accordingly, the online link for submission of examination form will be opened. The students may prepare for the examination and should be ready to appear for the examination in short notice,” read the notification.

Postponement of Term End Examination - June 2021

Also, IGNOU announced the extension of TEE June 2021 assignment submission deadline — both online and offline (physical) till May 31, 2021. Earlier, the last date for submission of the assignment for June TEE was extended till April 30.

