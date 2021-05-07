All India Council for Technical Education has released AICTE Academic Calendar for sessions 2021-22 on its official site aicte-india.org. The Council will grant approval to technical institutions, standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions, and institutes offering ODL/ Online Courses latest by June 30.

As per the calendar, the deadline to grant affiliation by Universities to technical institutions is till July 15. The first round counselling will conclude on August 31 and the classes of technical courses will commence on September 1. The first-year classes for technical courses will start on September 15.

Here’s AICTE Academic Calendar 2021-22.

The commencement of classes for existing and new students in Standalone PGDM/PGCM institutes will be from July 1 and the last date for admission is by July 10. The last date for admission to courses for the first session is till September 1 and the second session is till February 1, 2022.

The classes may be started in online or offline or blended mode (online + offline) following the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to the pandemic. Technical Institutes or Universities have to follow AICTE or UGC guidelines on examinations issued from time to time in view of the pandemic.