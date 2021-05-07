Indian Army today has postponed the common entrance exam scheduled to be held in Jaipur and Jodhpur amid COVID-19 crisis, as per reports. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 30. The new scheduled will be intimated later.

Earlier, the common entrance exam scheduled to be conducted on April 25 for recruitment from northeast states was also deferred till further orders due to the present situation in the country, reports JAGRAN Josh.

“Conduct of Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 30 May 2021 for Sol GD, Sol (Tech), Sol TDN 10th and 8th, Sol (NA/ Vet), Sol (Clk/Skt) and Sol Pharma has been cancelled due to COVID-19 situation. Fresh dates will be intimated later,” read the statement on the official website.

Meanwhile, India logged 4,14,188 new cases on Friday, according to government data. The overall case count climbed to 2,14,91,598 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the third time since May 1 when more than four lakh cases were recorded in a day in the country, as per a report.

The toll climbed by 3,915 deaths to 2,34,083, while the number of active cases stood at 36,45,164. Nearly 16.50 crore shots of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far.