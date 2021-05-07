Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the provisional result of the Nursing Officer recruitment exam 2020. The OSSSC Nursing Officer exam was held on February 7. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the merit list from the OSSSC’s official website osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6,432 vacancies of Nursing Officers in the district cadre post. This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

The merit list contains the roll number of the selected candidates for recruitment. Candidates can also check their individual results by logging in at the OSSSC website.

Here’s OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020 exam merit list.

Steps to check OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020 exam result: