Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional district-wise select list for the district cadre post of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agriculture Worker 2016 on its official website. The written test for the district cadre posts of HEW/VAW was held on November 8, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the roll number wise selection list.

Also, candidates who appeared for the OSSSC exam can check and download the result by logging in at the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC had notified 195 vacancies each for the post of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agriculture Worker in December, 2016.

Steps to check OSSSC HEW/VAW exam provisional result:

Visit OSSSC website osssc.gov.in Click on the “login” button on the homepage Enter Username/registration no/mobile no/email and password Click on the HEW/VAW result link Download and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to check the OSSSC HEW/VAW exam provisional result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.