The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021 scheduled to be held on June 15 amid the coronavirus crisis. This is the second time the entrance exam has been deferred this year. Candidates can check the official circular on the NTA website nta.ac.in.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the UPCET- 2021 exam scheduled on 15 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam,” NTA said in a notice.

The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA website for the latest updates.

Application deadline extended

Moreover, the online application process has been extended till May 31 (upto 5.00 PM). NTA said it received representations from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to Covid-19 and the disruptions caused by it.

Candidates can apply for UPCET 2021 at the website upcet.nta.nic.in. An application fee of Rs 1,300 is payable for Male/third gender/General/OBC/GEN-EWS candidates and Rs 650 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates.

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

Details about the courses admission for which are through UPCET 2021, scheme of exam, medium, eligibility, reservation, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying, last date for submission of exam forms online etc are contained in the Information Bulletin on the UPCET portal.

Steps to apply for UPCET 2021:

Visit UPCET 2021 website upcet.nta.nic.in Apply for online registration (UG/PG) using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download the submitted application form and take a printout.

