The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination or NIPER JEE 2021 scheduled to be held on June 5 amid the coronavirus crisis. The new date of the entrance exam will be announced later.

Moreover, NIPER has extended the deadline to submit the application form for NIPER JEE 2021. Eligible candidates can now apply at the official website niperhyd.ac.in till May 15. An application fee of Rs 3,000 needs to be paid online.

NIPER JEE 2021 will be conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 PhD programmes.

Eligibility

The candidate should have qualified GPAT/GATE/NET and passed the qualifying degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or CGPA of 6.75 on a 10-point scale wherever grades are awarded or equivalent.

Steps to apply for NIPER JEE 2021: