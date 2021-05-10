National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, UDC and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nwda.gov.in.

The registration process commenced today i.e., May 10 and will conclude on June 25.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies, of which, 16 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), 1 for Hindi Translator, 5 for Jr. Accounts Officer, 12 for Upper Division Clerk, 5 for Stenographer Grade - II, and 23 for Lower Division Clerk.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts of JE (Civil), Upper/ Lower Division Clerk and Stenographer Grade - II must have attained the age of 18 years and must not more than the age of 27 years. The age limit for candidates applying for the posts of Hindi Translator and Jr. Accounts Officer is between 21 years to 30 years.

Educational Qualification:



JE (Civil): Candidates should hold a diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University or equivalent.

Hindi Translator: Candidates should hold a master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. More details in the notification.

Junior Accounts Officer: Degree in Commerce with three year experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body.

Upper Division Clerk: The applicants should a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised university. Knowledge of Computer operating systems, MS Word, Office, Excel, Power Point and Internet is a must.

Stenographer Grade - II: Applicants should have passed Class 12th and have given the Skill (Shorthand) Test (on Computer) at the speed of 80 wpm.

Lower Division Clerk: Applicants should have passed Class 12th and have the typing speed of 35 wpm. in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General category are required to pay the an application processing fee of Rs 840 and Rs 500 is applicable for SC, ST, Women, EWS and PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website nwda.gov.in Click on “ Vacancy Details” under Vacancy tab Click on “Apply Onlline” under the Register and login with using generated ID, Password Fill up the form and pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process:

Candidates applying for the posts of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer and UDC will be selected on the basis of a competitive Computer Based online Test. Candidates applying for the posts of Stenographer Gr-II and LDC will be shortlisted on the basis of the competitive Computer Based online Test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing).