Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Staff Nurse and Medical Officer for its Urban Primary Health Centres in Kolkata City. The recruitment will be part-time and contract based.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 326 vacancies, of which, 205 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse and 50 for Medical Officer on contract basis. Kolkata City NUHM Society will fill 71 Medical Officer vacancies on part-time basis.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification for MO post.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification for MO post (Part-Time).

The walk-in interview for the post of Medical officer is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 and for the Medical Officer part-time on May 24.Candidates applying for the post of Staff Nurse may submit their application by May 13 till 4.00 PM. The interview date for the Staff Nurse’s post is yet to be released.

The walk-in interview will be conducted at the following address — Room No. 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the post of Medical Officer (Contractual) and (Part-Time) must not be more than the age of 62 years as on May 1, 2021. The upper age limit for the post of Staff Nurse is 40 years as on May 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer (Contractual) and (Part-Time): The applicants must have completed MBBS from a MCI recognized Institute with 1 year compulsory Internship.

Staff Nurse: The candidate should have completed GNM training course from an institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council / West Bengal Nursing Council or have completed B.Sc Nursing. The candidates must be registered under West Bengal Nursing Council and must have proficiency in Bengali.

Here’s the direct link to the notice for the post of Staff Nurse.

Application Process:

The candidates applying for the post of Staff Nurse are required to submit their completely filled application in a sealed envelope addressed to “Chief Municipal Health Officer/Secretary, Kolkata City NUHM Society “ CMO Bldg, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013. The sealed envelope should be submitted in the drop box in front of room no 254, 2nd floor of CMO Bldg.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.