Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer, Grade 4 of THS, Group A. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in May 17 (4.00 PM).

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 164 vacancies of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer. As per the official notice, the last application date is Mya 17. The list of provisionally eligible candidates will be made available from May 20 and the recruitment interview is expected to begin from May 25.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 40 years as on May 17, 2021. Uper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

A Medical qualification included in the First or Second schedule or Part-II of the Third schedule (other than Licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Completed of internship and permanent Registration Certificate of any State Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General category are required to an application fee of Rs 300 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates falling under reserved category.

Application Process:

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” Register and create a user account Login and fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online

Here’s the direct link to check the detailed application process.