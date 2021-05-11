The University of Mumbai has released the exam timetable for summer 2021 on its official site mu.ac.in.

The exam date sheet has been released for Commerce and Management courses. The schedule for other courses including Science, Humanities, Technology and interdisciplinary courses will be available in due course of time.

Under the commerce and management section, the timetable is available for M.Com, M.M.S Semester, and M.M.S (Digital Business Management). The M.M.S course exam will be conducted on May 15. The M.Com examination will be held between June 8 and 14. The examination will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 4.00 PM on all days.

Here’s direct link to MU summer 2021 exam timetable.

MU will conduct the summer 2021 exams for the academic year 2021-22 in an online mode amid Covid-19 protocol.

The final year exams for the UG programmes started from May 6 and will end on May 21. MU Semester 3 (backlog) and Semester 4 (regular) exams of PG management courses are also underway and will continue till May 20.