The Central Railways has invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Practitioners on a full-time contract basis for Covid-19 duty. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on May 12, 24, June 9 and 22. The official notification is available on the official site cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Central Railway has notified a total of 17 posts of Physicians (4), Anaesthetist/Intensivist (4), Chest Physician (2), and GDMO (7).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a degree in medicine i.e., MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India. A post-graduate qualification in the relevant subject/ field recognized by the Medical Council of India.

The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Relaxations are applicable for reserved categories.

Here’s Central Railway Medical Practioner recruitment Notification.

Selection proceduure

Candidates will have to attend a walk-in-interview at Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai along with the documents and the filled-up application form available with the detailed notification. Interviews will be conducted from 12.00 PM onwards.