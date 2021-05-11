West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to conduct an online interview for Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training & Canning) under West Bengal Junior Agricultural Service (Marketing) amid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State. Eligible candidates can check the schedule on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The online interview is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 and 18, 2021.

The candidate will have to attend the online meeting via the link sent to their email ID. Candidates should join the meeting not more than 30 minutes before the time scheduled for commencement of interview, read the notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the interview schedule.

Also, the candidates will have to upload the scanned copies of documents including — passport sized coloured photograph, admit card of Madhyamik/equivalent examination showing the date of birth and language(s) studied, certificate/ marksheet of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and “Degree in Food Technology/Food Technology and Biochemical engineering or equivalent”, SC/ST/OBC certificate and others to http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in.

The interview link will be available from May 14, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website or read the notification.