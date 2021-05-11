The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has deferred the application process for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2021). The registrations were scheduled to begin from May 17, 2021, on the official website dte.goa.gov.in.

Acceptance of GCET 2021 application form from 17th May, 2021 is deferred. Fresh schedule of acceptance, with details shall be duly notified on this website, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 15 and 16. The Directorate has yet not provided any update regarding the examination date change. The exam will comprise of three papers — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM). As per the previous schedule, the Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on June 15 and the Maths paper will be held on June 16, reports Hindustan Times.

The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. Candidates qualifying the exam will have to appear for GCET counselling for admissions to participating institutes of Goa, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.