Karnataka government has deferred the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 amid surge in COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made by the Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the CET 2021 test has been postponed.” The new schedule has also been released.

As per the new schedule, the Karnataka CET 2021 will now be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. The Kannada Language Test which was scheduled to be conducted on July 9 will now be held on August 30.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and 8, 2021.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts KCET for admission to professional courses including — undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Yoga and Naturopathy Farm science and Pharma in various institutes, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.