Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has declared the result of the Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test, 2020. The Group-5 recruitment exams were held from December 28 to January 13.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their result from MPPEB’s official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The total vacancies in the recruitment drive are 2,202 of which 2,150 are for Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Staff Nurse and similar roles.

Steps to download MPPEB Group-5 exam 2020 result:

Visit MP Vyapam official website, peb.mp.gov.in Click on the Group-5 exam result link Key in your application number/ roll no, date of birth and security pin Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.