Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer, Grade 4 of THS, Group A. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till May 20 by 4.00 PM.

Candidates may submit the required documents on or before May 21 (4.00 PM). The interview is expected to be held on May 28. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form and the interview was scheduled for May 17 and 25, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 164 vacancies of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer. As per the official notice, the last application date is Mya 17. The list of provisionally eligible candidates will be made available from May 20 and the recruitment interview is expected to begin from May 25.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 40 years as on May 17, 2021. Uper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: As per the official notification, the candidates should have medical qualification included in the First or Second schedule or Part-II of the Third schedule (other than Licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and completion of internship and permanent Registration Certificate of any State Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General category are required to an application fee of Rs 300 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates falling under reserved category.

Steps to apply for MO vacancies:

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” Register and create a user account Login and fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

