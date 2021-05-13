The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination or NIPER JEE 2021 application deadline for admissions to various Masters and PhD courses. Candidates can now apply on the official website niperhyd.ac.in till May 31.

The examination date, however, has yet not been released. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 5 and the last date to submit the online application was May 15.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000.

NIPER JEE 2021 will be conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 PhD programmes.

Eligibility

The candidate should have qualified GPAT/GATE/NET and passed the qualifying degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or CGPA of 6.75 on a 10-point scale wherever grades are awarded or equivalent.

Steps to apply for NIPER JEE 2021:

Visit official website niperhyd.ac.in Go to ‘NIPER JEE 2021’ section and click on ‘Apply Online’ Pay the application fee, fill the form and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for NIPER JEE 2021.

For more details, candidate advised to visit the official website here.