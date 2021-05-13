The University of Madras has begun the admission process for Post-Graduate, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students can apply for postgraduate courses at the UNOM website unom.ac.in. The last day for submission of the printout of the online application is June 15 for PG courses and July 15 for PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses.

Application submitted online shall be printed and the scanned soft copy emailed to respective departments and a hard copy sent directly to the Head of the concerned Department along with duly self-attested proof for the payment of application cost and copies of necessary certificates with documents. This must be done before the deadline.

An application fee of Rs 354 is applicable (except for SC/ST/SCA candidates of Tamil Nadu). Candidates are advised to read the UNOM PG admission 2021-22 prospectus for more details.

Here’s UNOM PG admission 2021-22 prospectus.

The date for the entrance examination for admission to certain programmes offered in the Madras University Departments for the academic year 2021-22 will be published on the University website. Candidates who qualify in the exam will then be shortlisted for the counselling process.

Moreover, UNOM admission to professional courses – MBA - Regular & Self Supportive course (2 Years) & MCA (2 Years) – will be done through Single Window System by Department of Technical Education, Guindy, Chennai.

Steps to apply for Madras University PG admission 2021: