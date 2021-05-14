Discover Law will conclude the online registration process today for the Law School Admission Test or LSAT India 2021. Candidates can apply for the LSAT 2021 May session at the official website discoverlaw.in.

LSAT is an admission test to multiple law colleges in India and will be conducted in an online remote proctoring format from the candidate’s home. The exam will be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29.

The examination has been preponed due to the postponement of the CBSE board exams.

Candidates willing to register can apply by using a valid email address and mobile number, a photograph, and paying the applicable registration fee on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to register for LSAT-India 2021.

Steps to apply for LSAT-India 2021: