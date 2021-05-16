All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts on its official website. Eligible candidates can register on the official website aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 119 vacancies, of which, 29 vacancies are for the posts of Professor, 18 for Additional Professor, 27 for Associate Professor and 45 for Assistant Professor in various departments at AIIMS.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The candidates applying for posts of Professor and Additional Professor must not be more than the age of 58 years. The upper age limit for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years.

Application Fee

The application fee for the candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category is Rs 3000 and Rs 2500 is applicable to applicants from SC/ST category. Candidates from PwBD are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for AIIMS faculty vacancies:

Visit the official website aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in Click on “Faculty Recruitment – Corrigendum & Addendum dtd 03.05.2021 for the ongoing Faculty Recruitment...” under Recruitment tab Click on “Apply Online” and register Login and apply for the posts Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.