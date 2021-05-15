All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Senior Residents (Non -Academic). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up 90 Senior Resident vacancies. The application process will commence on May 18 (10.00 AM) and conclude on June 7, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For eligibility to apply for the posts of Senior Resident, upper age limit will be 45 years as on the last date of submission of application, i.e., June 7, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB in their respective disciplines recognised by MCI /lnstitute of National Importance. A Post Graduate Medical Degree viz. MD (Medicine) or MD (Emergency Medicine) is required for the Post of Emergency Medicine. Candidates having DNB/MD/MS in Orthopaedics /Anaesthesiology /General Medicine can also apply for the post of Senior Resident (Emergency Medicine) in the Department of Trauma & Emergency.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC Category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1500 and Rs 1200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS category. The PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list (selected and waiting list) for all categories i.e., UR / EWS / OBC / SC / ST prepared on the basis of combined marks of written test and personal interview or only Personal Interview.