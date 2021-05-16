Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has decided to defer the application deadline of the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE 2021 to June 15. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website ojee.nic.in. Earlier, the deadline was May 15.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for Form – A, B, C, D and Rs 1,5000 for Form E. The last date for payment of application fee is June 17.

“In view of the lockdown declared by the Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to 15.06.2021 and last date for fee payment up to 17.06.2021,” the Committee said in a notice.

The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of the examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after June 15, the notice added.

Here’s OJEE 2021 application deadline extension notice.

OJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held between June 17 and 24 for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates have to fill Form A for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, Form B for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, Form C for MBA and MCA, Form D for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelor’s or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

Here’s OJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2021: