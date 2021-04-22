Dibrugarh University has announced the postponement of postgraduate and undergraduate exams due in the month of April amid the coronavirus crisis. All PG (both traditional and professional) and UG professional exams to be held from April 21 has been postponed.

“Fresh dates and mode of postponed examinations will be notified in compliance with the guidelines /SOPs of the Government of Assam and UGC issued from time to time,” the University said in a circular posted on its website dibru.ac.in.

However, all the ongoing UG professional exams like BA/BBA/BCom LLB/BSW will continue as per schedule. The BA/BCom/BSc exams (both CBCS and non-CBCS) will also continue.

Dibrugarh University has also warned against fake news of the postponement of BA/BCom/BSc exams circulating on social media.

Here’s Dibrugarh University exam postponement notice.