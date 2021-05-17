Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Mains exam amid the coronavirus crisis. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 6. Candidates can check the notice at the BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In the notice, BPSC said the exam has been postponed in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The new dates for the exam will be announced at a later date.

Here’s BPSC 66th Main exam postponement notice.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was held on February 14. Candidates who qualified the prelims are eligible for the main exam. The registration process concluded on May 10.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government.