Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the 66th Combined Competitive Mains exam. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The online application process began on April 6.

Candidates are required to submit the documents for verification to the BPSC’s office on or before May 17 till 5.00 PM. Candidates should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code, and Application Number on the hard copy.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was held on February 14. Candidates who qualified the prelims are eligible for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted on June 5.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government.

Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 500. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

Steps to apply for BPSC 66th Main exam: