Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam 2021 result on its official website. Students can check their results and download the scorecard at the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CGBSE had cancelled the Class 10 board exams for this year. Hence, students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks.

Here’s direct link to CGBSE Class 10 result 2021.

If a student has not completed his assignments or has not obtained minimum passing marks in the assignment, then they have been given minimum passing marks, as per Hindustan Times.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 result 2021:

Visit website results.cg.nic.in Enter roll number and captcha to access result Check result and print the scorecard

CGBSE has declared the result of a total of 4.67 lakh students of Class 10 out of which 2.24 lakh candidates are boys and 2.31 lakh candidates are girls, reports HT. This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. A total of 96.81 percent students have secured first division, 9,024 students have secured second division and 5676 students have secured third division.