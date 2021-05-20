Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) or Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, May 21, reported NDTV. Students will be able to access their results at the official website bse.telangana.gov.in from 11.30 AM.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana had earlier cancelled the Class 10 board exam. The result has been prepared on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.

To check scores, students will have to log in to the official website with roll numbers mentioned on their hall tickets. The link will be activated soon after the official announcement by the Telangana government.

The result will be uploaded at two official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.