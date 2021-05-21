The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam released online application form for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT) on its official website. Candidates can fill the application form on the official website dte.assam.gov.in till May 30.

The PAT 2021 examination is going to be held for admissions to diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: May 20

Last date to fill the application form: May 30

Issue of online admit card: July 16 to 20

Date of Admission Test: July 25

Steps to fill the application form:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “PAT 2021 online application” Click on “Click here to Apply” Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for Assam PAT 2021.

Expected exam pattern for PAT 2021:

As per the report by JAGRAN Josh, DTE Assam has not released the detailed exam notification for Assam PAT 2021 as of now. However, going by the trends from previous years, candidates can get a good idea about the exam format and pattern that is expected for the polytechnic entrance exam. Assam PAT 2021 will be held in offline or pen-and-paper mode at designated exam halls. The PAT 2021 exam paper will consist of subjective as well as objective / MCQ type questions. The exam will include questions on Technical Aptitude in Math and Science, General Knowledge and English Language and Grammar.

