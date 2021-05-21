Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana will today i.e., May 21, will release Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) or Class 10 results on its official website. Students will be able to access their results at the official website bse.telangana.gov.in from 11.30 AM, reports Hindustan Times.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana had earlier cancelled the Class 10 board exam. The result has been prepared on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.

This year, more than 5 lakh students registered for SSC examinations. The students would be awarded grades based on the marks obtained in the formative assessment.

To check scores, students will have to log in to the official website with roll numbers mentioned on their hall tickets. The link will be activated soon after the official announcement by the Telangana government.

The result will be uploaded at two official websites – bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the “TS SSC Result 2021 hyperlink” Key in your login credentials and submit Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.